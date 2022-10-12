Gerresheimer Q3 Profit Rises, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook; Sees Growth In Mid Term

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a German provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income grew to 29.03 million euros from last year's 20.26 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.87 euro, up from last year's 0.61 euro.

Adjusted net income was 37.9 million euros or 1.15 euros per share, compared to 31.6 million euros or 0.97 euro per share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21 percent from last year to 90.5 million euros. Organic growth was 13.3 percent.

Revenues climbed 23.8 percent to 473.0 million euros from last year's 382.0 million euros. Organic revenue growth was 17.4 percent supported by continued strong demand for High Value Solutions

Looking ahead, Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer, said, "We are on track to deliver on our financial year 2022 guidance, and we are clearly committed to our mid-term targets."

Gerresheimer continues to expect 2022 organic revenue growth of at least 10 percent and high single-digit organic growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

For the mid term, the company expects high single-digit organic revenue growth, organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 23 percent to 25 percent, and adjusted earnings per share growth of at least 10 percent p.a.

