Gerresheimer Q3 Adj. Income Rises, Revenues Up 1.4%; Guidance Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) reported third-quarter adjusted EBITDA at constant exchange rates of 71.1 million euros, compared to 69.8 million euros adjusted for one-off effects a year ago. Adjusted net income was at 30.7 million euros compared to 28.6 million euros excluding also one-off effects in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share after non-controlling interests were 0.96 euros compared to 0.89 euros, excluding one-off effects, last year. Net income was 19 million euros, flat with previous year.

Third-quarter revenue was up 1.4 percent to 358.6 million euros from 353.7 million euros, last year.

"Our third quarter went as expected. Business with prefillable syringes and pharmaceutical plastic packaging in particular performed well," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

For fiscal 2019, the Group continues to project: revenues to be in the range of approximately 1.4 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros; and adjusted EBITDA of approximately 295 million euros (plus or minus 5 million euros).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.