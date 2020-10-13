Gerresheimer Q3 Adj. EBITDA Rises, Organic Revenue Growth At 0.4%; Confirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) reported third quarter net income to equity holders of the parent of 25.4 million euros compared to 18.5 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.81 euros compared to 0.59 euros. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.1% to 75 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.97 euros compared to 0.96 euros.

Third quarter revenues were 349.2 million euros, compared to 358.6 million euros, last year. On an organic basis, the increase over the period was 0.4%. The core business recorded an organic revenue growth of 2.1%, for the quarter.

For the financial year 2020, the company continues to expect revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range. Adjusted EBITDA growth is anticipated in the low-single-digit percentage range.

"We are working together with vaccine manufacturers to prepare for the global Covid-19 vaccination campaigns. We are investing in our company's future, growing profitably and expect a strong fourth quarter," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO.

