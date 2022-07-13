Gerresheimer Q2 Profit Down, Revenues Up; Confirms FY22 View; Sees Growth In Medium Term

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a maker of medical packaging products, reported Wednesday that second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined to 25.16 million euros from last year's 28.13 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.80 euro, down from 0.90 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 43.4 million euros or 1.34 euros per share, compared to 40.8 million euros or 1.28 euros per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 10 percent from last year to 90.1 million euros.

Revenues increased 18 percent to 444.62 million euros from 377 million euros a year ago. Organic revenue growth was 13 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company said it is firmly on track to deliver double digit revenue growth with high single-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

Organic revenue growth for the year would be at least 10 percent.

For the medium term, the company expects high single-digit organic revenue growth, 23 percent -25 percent organic adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted earnings per share growth of at least 10 percent p.a.

