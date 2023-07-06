Gerresheimer H1 Adj. EBITDA Up 23.0% Organically, Revenues Up 16.6%; Confirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer (GRRMF.PK) reported that its first half net income to shareholders increased to 46.5 million euros from 35.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.45 euros compared to 1.14 euros. Adjusted EBITDA, currency adjusted, was 188.1 million euros, up 23.0% organically. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.02 euros compared to 1.97 euros. Revenues grew organically by 16.6% to 957.4 million euros.

Second quarter earnings per share was 1.05 euros compared to 0.80 euros, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA, currency-adjusted, was 109.4 million euros, up 21.8% organically. Adjusted EPS was 1.30 euros compared to 1.34 euros. Revenues increased to 499.6 million euros from 444.6 million euros, last year.

Gerresheimer expects the positive business performance to continue in the second half and confirmed its full year guidance.

For fiscal 2023, currency-adjusted, the Group expects: organic revenue growth of at least 10%; organic adjusted EBITDA growth of at least 10%; adjusted EPS growth of low single-digit percentage.

For medium-term, currency-adjusted, the Group expects: organic revenue growth of at least 10%; organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 23 - 25%; and adjusted EPS growth of at least 10% a year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.