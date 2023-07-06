Gerresheimer (FWB:GXI) Price Target Increased by 6.01% to 116.14

The average one-year price target for Gerresheimer (FWB:GXI) has been revised to 116.14 / share. This is an increase of 6.01% from the prior estimate of 109.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98.98 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.95% from the latest reported closing price of 106.60 / share.

Gerresheimer Maintains 1.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.17%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gerresheimer. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 17.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXI is 0.46%, an increase of 27.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 6,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 37.02% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 549K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 62.05% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 8.36% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 243K shares. No change in the last quarter.

