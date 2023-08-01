Gerresheimer (FWB:GXI) Price Target Increased by 16.27% to 135.03

The average one-year price target for Gerresheimer (FWB:GXI) has been revised to 135.03 / share. This is an increase of 16.27% from the prior estimate of 116.14 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from the latest reported closing price of 108.60 / share.

Gerresheimer Maintains 1.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.15%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gerresheimer. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXI is 0.48%, an increase of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.44% to 7,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 37.02% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 705K shares.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 549K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 62.05% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing a decrease of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXI by 13.09% over the last quarter.

