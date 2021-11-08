Gerresheimer Buys All Intellectual Property Of Midas Pharma's New Autoinjector

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a German manufacturer of primary packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices, said on Monday that it has acquired all Intellectual Property or IP of a new generation cartridge based autoinjector from Midas Pharma.

"The strategic partnership with Midas Pharma around this innovative autoinjector is an important milestone on our way to be a solution provider offering leading and innovative medical devices. With an increasing focus on own-IP products, we enhance our broad portfolio of devices and pharmaceutical primary packaging with this cartridge based autoinjector," commented Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

The joint project comprises the development and marketing of the new autoinjector. The go-to-market approach for the autoinjector combines the complementary strengths of both companies - Gerresheimer as a solution provider for medical devices and primary packaging solutions and Midas Pharma as experienced facilitator for global pharma projects and provider of products and services along the pharmaceutical value chain, Gerresheimer said in a statement.

