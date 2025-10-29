Gerresheimer (BIT:1GXI) Price Target Decreased by 37.90% to 38.96

The average one-year price target for Gerresheimer (BIT:1GXI) has been revised to €38.96 / share. This is a decrease of 37.90% from the prior estimate of €62.73 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €22.57 to a high of €102.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.91% from the latest reported closing price of €32.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gerresheimer. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 14.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GXI is 0.21%, an increase of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 4,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GXI by 30.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 312K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GXI by 32.88% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 287K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GXI by 33.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 235K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GXI by 27.53% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 190K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 69.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GXI by 115.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.