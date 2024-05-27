Gerresheimer Announces Expansion Of Manufacturing Capabilities In Peachtree City

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer (GRRMF.PK) said the company is significantly expanding production capacities for medical systems such as inhalers and autoinjectors in the United States. The company is investing a total of around 166 million euros in the construction and equipping of the two new buildings. With the capacity expansions, Gerresheimer is creating more than 400 new jobs for skilled workers in Peachtree City.

In the first stage, a new building section was built directly next to the existing plant. As part of the second stage, a completely new plant is being built near Atlanta Regional Airport. At the end of 2024, ramp-up of production will start in the new section of the building.

