Gerresheimer AG Increases Its Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Guidance - Quick Facts

December 06, 2022 — 08:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) reaffirmed its growth agenda and increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The guidance for fiscal 2023, for group level, FXN, include: organic revenue growth: at least 10%; organic adjusted EBITDA growth: at least 10%; and adjusted EPS growth: low-single digit.

For mid-term, for group level, FXN, guidance includes: organic revenue growth: at least 10%; organic adjusted EBITDA margin: of 23-25%; and adjusted EPS growth: at least 10%.

Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, said: "Our formula g strategy process is paying off and generating sustainable growth across all our divisions. With new orders for High Value Solutions and Medical Devices, we have further reinforced our leading positions in attractive markets. We will continue to shift the portfolio from volume to value and expand our margins."

