Geron sees FY24 operating expenses $260M-$270M

The company said, “For fiscal year 2024, we expect total operating expenses to be in the range of approximately $260 million to $270 million, which includes non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, and depreciation and amortization.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GERN:
- Geron Secures $250M Funding and Strong Q3 Sales
- Geron initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright
- GERN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Disney initiated, Cisco upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Geron initiated with an Outperform at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.