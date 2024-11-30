Geron Q4 revenue estimate raised above consensus at Barclays

Barclays analyst Peter Lawson reiterates an Overweight rating on Geron (GERN) with a $9 price target following a transfer of coverage. The firm increased its Q4 revenue estimate to $45.0M, above the consensus of $43.3M, to reflect “encouraging” commercial launch execution. Longer term, it sees potential from label expansion into new indications like myelofibrosis.
