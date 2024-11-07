News & Insights

Stocks

Geron price target raised to $9 from $8 at H.C. Wainwright

November 07, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Geron (GERN) to $9 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The first quarter of full Rytelo sales “impressed” with revenue beating consensus, says the analyst, who expects solid revenue growth into 2025. The firm notes it has increased its revenue estimates to $74M for 2024 and $297M for 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GERN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GERN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.