Geron price target raised to $9 from $8 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Geron (GERN) to $9 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The first quarter of full Rytelo sales “impressed” with revenue beating consensus, says the analyst, who expects solid revenue growth into 2025. The firm notes it has increased its revenue estimates to $74M for 2024 and $297M for 2025.

