Geron initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

November 05, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Geron (GERN) with a Buy rating and $8 price target The analyst believes Rytelo is off to a strong launch. The firm expects the Rytelo launch to significantly pick up pace in 2025 with several noteworthy upcoming catalysts.

Read More on GERN:

