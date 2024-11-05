Geron initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Geron (GERN) with a Buy rating and $8 price target The analyst believes Rytelo is off to a strong launch. The firm expects the Rytelo launch to significantly pick up pace in 2025 with several noteworthy upcoming catalysts.
