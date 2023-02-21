Geron (GERN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the updates related to Geron Corporation’s GERN pipeline when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results.

Shares of GERN have skyrocketed 172.8% in the past year against the industry’s 6.7% fall.



Geron’s surprise history has been mixed, with earnings beating estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the other two occasions. The average surprise is 1.07%. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 11.11%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

In the absence of an approved/marketed product in its portfolio, the focus of the fourth quarterearnings callwill be on updates related to Geron Corporation’s pipeline.

Geron Corporation has only one product in its pipeline, imetelstat, which is being developed to target hematologic malignancies.

A telomerase inhibitor exclusively owned by GERN, imetelstat is being evaluated in two separate late-stage studies — IMerge and IMpactMF — in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myelofibrosis (MF) indications.

Last month, management announced positive top-line data from the IMerge study evaluating imetelstat in lower-risk MDS patients who are relapsed, refractory or ineligible for erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs). The study achieved its primary and secondary endpoints of 8-week transfusion independence (TI) and 24-week TI, respectively, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements.

Based on the above data, GERN will initiate a new drug application (NDA) with the FDA in mid-2023 and a marketing authorization application (MAA) with the EMA in second-half 2023 for imetelstat in MDS indication. The FDA has already granted Geron’s request for a rolling NDA submission. Management expects to commercially launch the product next year, with a launch in the U.S. expected early next year.

To ensure a successful commercial launch for imetelstat, Geron recently closed a public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $227.8 million. This financing, combined with Geron’s existing cash runway, is expected to fund preparatory activities for the potential commercial launch of the drug in the U.S.

Based on Geron’s launch preparations for imetelstat, we expect a significant rise in the company’s total operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Investors will likely expect an update on the company’s launch plans and regulatory pathway for imetelstat at the upcomingearnings call The investors would also focus on updates on the IMpactMF study and an early-stage study (IMproveMF) evaluating imetelstat in frontline MF.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Geron this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not thecase here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Geron has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate both stand at a loss of 11 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: Geron has a Zacks Rank #2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

