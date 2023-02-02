Geron (GERN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Geron (GERN) closed at $3.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Geron as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Geron to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.12 million, down 88.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Geron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.19% higher. Geron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

