Geron (GERN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Geron (GERN) closed at $2.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 19.16% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Geron as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Geron is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.12 million, down 88.85% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Geron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Geron is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

