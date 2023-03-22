Geron (GERN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Geron (GERN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.30, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 15.22% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Geron as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Geron to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.14 million, up 16.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $0.6 million. These totals would mark changes of -5.41% and +0.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Geron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.15% lower within the past month. Geron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

