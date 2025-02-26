GERON Earnings Results: $GERN Reports Quarterly Earnings

GERON ($GERN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $47,540,000, beating estimates of $46,573,077 by $966,923.
GERON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of GERON stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 44,111,916 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,156,182
- DARWIN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LTD. removed 12,468,938 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,140,040
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 9,950,000 shares (+947.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,223,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 9,092,165 shares (+350.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,186,264
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 7,233,594 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,606,922
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 7,075,000 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,045,500
- BRAIDWELL LP added 7,006,315 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,802,355
