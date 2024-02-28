Geron Corporation Q4 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) announced Loss for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$51.97 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$42.64 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 80.0% to $0.02 million from $0.10 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$51.97 Mln. vs. -$42.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.09 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $0.02 Mln vs. $0.10 Mln last year.

