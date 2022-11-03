Geron Corporation Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$41.05 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$26.70 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 172.5% to $297 million from $109 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$41.05 Mln. vs. -$26.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.10 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q3): $297 Mln vs. $109 Mln last year.

