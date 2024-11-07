Geron Corporation Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$26.45 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$44.81 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17568.8% to $28.27 million from $0.16 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$26.45 Mln. vs. -$44.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.04 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $28.27 Mln vs. $0.16 Mln last year.

