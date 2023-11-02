Geron Corporation Q3 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) announced Loss for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$44.81 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$41.05 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 46.7% to $0.16 million from $0.30 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$44.81 Mln. vs. -$41.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.08 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q3): $0.16 Mln vs. $0.30 Mln last year.

