Geron Corporation Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$28.12 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$29.57 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.4% to $0.07 million from $0.11 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$28.12 Mln. vs. -$29.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.07 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q2): $0.07 Mln vs. $0.11 Mln last year.

