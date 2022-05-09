Geron Corporation Q1 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) announced Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$30.10 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$27.82 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.3% to $0.12 million from $0.14 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$30.10 Mln. vs. -$27.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.09 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.1 -Revenue (Q1): $0.12 Mln vs. $0.14 Mln last year.

