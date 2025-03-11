Geron CEO John Scarlett To Depart

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman John Scarlett will depart from the company on March 31, 2025.

While a search for a new Chief Executive Officer with significant commercial experience is underway, the Board of Directors has appointed Board member Dawn Carter Bir as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Additionally, Elizabeth O'Farrell has been appointed as Chair of the Board.

"It has been an honor to serve Geron over the last 14 years and participate in the development and launch of our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor," said Dr. Scarlett. "I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to build and lead an outstanding team and see the positive impact of imetelstat on patients. I look forward to the future success of the company."

