Geron (BIT:1GERN) Price Target Decreased by 12.86% to 2.47

The average one-year price target for Geron (BIT:1GERN) has been revised to €2.47 / share. This is a decrease of 12.86% from the prior estimate of €2.84 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €0.77 to a high of €4.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.74% from the latest reported closing price of €1.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 10.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GERN is 0.08%, an increase of 28.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 557,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 60,379K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 41,097K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,000K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GERN by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 27,225K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 21,307K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,816K shares , representing an increase of 53.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GERN by 89.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,660K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,822K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GERN by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.