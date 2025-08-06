Geron Appoints Harout Semerjian CEO

(RTTNews) - Geron Corp. (GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Harout Semerjian as President and Chief Executive Officer with effective August 7.

Semerjian will take over from Dawn Carter Bir, who has served as Interim President and CEO since March 2025. Bir will remain on the Board of Directors to provide expertise and strategic guidance.

Semerjian has more than 30 years of experience and most recently served at GlycoMimetics.

The company said that the appointment comes at a critical time for the company focuses on increasing awareness and accessibility of RYTELO and progressing its late-stage pipeline, including completing the pivotal Phase 3 IMpactMF trial in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.

In the pre-market trading, Geron is 8.33% higher at $1.3000 on the Nasdaq.

