Geron Announces Public Stock Offering Of $175 Mln, Shares Slip 9%

January 04, 2023 — 05:01 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Geron Corporation (GERN) slipped nearly 9% in extended hours on Wednesday after the late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company announced its plan to offer and sell $175 million of shares in a public offering.

All of the securities in the proposed offering are to be sold by Geron.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials.

