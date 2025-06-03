$GERN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GERN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,835,088 of trading volume.

$GERN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GERN:

$GERN insiders have traded $GERN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ZIEGLER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $160,000

SCOTT ALAN SAMUELS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $24,150

JOHN A SCARLETT (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $22,062

V BRYAN LAWLIS purchased 13,300 shares for an estimated $15,667

$GERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $GERN stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GERN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GERN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

