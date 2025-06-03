$GERN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GERN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,835,088 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GERN:
$GERN Insider Trading Activity
$GERN insiders have traded $GERN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES ZIEGLER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $160,000
- SCOTT ALAN SAMUELS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $24,150
- JOHN A SCARLETT (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $22,062
- V BRYAN LAWLIS purchased 13,300 shares for an estimated $15,667
$GERN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $GERN stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 44,111,916 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,156,182
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 34,164,964 shares (+851.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,322,292
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 30,369,830 shares (+101.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,288,029
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 22,195,909 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,291,495
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 21,800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,662,000
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 11,005,340 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,498,490
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,525,815 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,736,045
$GERN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GERN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025
