Germany's winter barley crop up, wheat suffers from heat- farm lobby

Germany's 2022 winter barley crop will increase to about 9 million tonnes from about 8.8 million tonnes last year, the association of German farmers DBV said on Wednesday.

Winter barley, generally used for animal feed, was generally fully developed before the current heatwave struck, it said in a harvest report.

But there is concern wheat in Germany is suffering heat stress, it said.

