Germany's Wilhelmshaven to receive two new LNG cargoes in January

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany is set to receive two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its new Wilhelmshaven terminal this month, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed on Wednesday.

These will be the fourth and fifth LNG cargoes delivered to Germany since the country began LNG imports in December as it seeks new supplies after disruption to Russian gas supplies since the start of the war in Ukraine last February.

The cargoes will arrive from the United States on the Diamond Gas Victoria LNG tanker and from Angola on the Malanje tanker, said Refinitiv analyst Olumide Ajayi, adding that Refinitiv ship-tracking data shows the tankers are likely to arrive in Germany on Jan. 22 and Jan. 30.

Wilhelmshaven terminal, which opened on Dec. 17, received the country's first full LNG cargo from the United States this month.

