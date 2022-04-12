Germany's URG to acquire Pepper developer SoftBank Robotics Europe

Adds details from statement

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Germany's United Robotics Group said on Tuesday it will acquire SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Paris-based robotics unit SoftBank Robotics Europe, which developed the humanoid Pepper robot for the Japanese conglomerate.

SoftBank will acquire a minority stake in URG and the two companies will continue to cooperate in marketing robots, the statement said without providing further terms of the deal.

The French business will revert to its former name Aldebaran. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son acquired the business in 2012 in a short-circuited attempt to become a major player in the robotics industry.

