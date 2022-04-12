Germany's URG to acquire Pepper developer Softbank Robotics Europe

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Germany's United Robotics Group said on Tuesday it will acquire SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Paris-based robotics unit SoftBank Robotics Europe, which developed the humanoid Pepper robot for the Japanese conglomerate.

SoftBank will take acquire a minority stake in URG, the statement said without providing further terms of the deal.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

