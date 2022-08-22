Germany's Uniper to bring coal-fired power plant Heyden 4 back onto electricity market

Aug 22 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper SE UN01.DE on Monday said it will start producing electricity for the market at its Heyden 4 hard-coal-fired power plant starting August 29, until April 30, 2023.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.