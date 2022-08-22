Germany's Uniper to bring coal-fired power plant Heyden 4 back onto electricity market

German utility Uniper SE on Monday said it will start producing electricity for the market at its Heyden 4 hard-coal-fired power plant starting August 29, until April 30, 2023. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter) ((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N2ZY38F

