Germany's Uniper gets 15 bln eur state bail-out to avert collapse

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE on Friday received 15 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in guarantees and equity as part of a bail-out by the German government after becoming the biggest casualty so far in the European energy crisis.

As part of the deal, the German government will take a 30% stake in Uniper. Uniper's Finnish parent Fortum FORTUM.HE will end up holding 56% in the German firm, down from around 80% currently.

($1 = 0.9847 euros)

