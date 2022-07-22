Germany's Uniper gets 15 bln eur state bail-out to avert collapse

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Uniper on Friday received 15 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in guarantees and equity as part of a bail-out by the German government after becoming the biggest casualty so far in the European energy crisis.

Adds detail

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE on Friday received 15 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in guarantees and equity as part of a bail-out by the German government after becoming the biggest casualty so far in the European energy crisis.

As part of the deal, the German government will take a 30% stake in Uniper. Uniper's Finnish parent Fortum FORTUM.HE will end up holding 56% in the German firm, down from around 80% currently.

($1 = 0.9847 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Kirsti Knolle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters