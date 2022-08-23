Germany's Uniper, E.ON to import green ammonia from Canada

Adds details on agreements, context

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German energy firms Uniper UN01.DE and E.ON EONGn.DE plan to work on deals with Canada's EverWind to buy a total of 1 million tonnes of green ammonia a year from the middle of the decade, in a bid to further diversify away from Russian energy.

Both firms signed respective initial agreements (MoU) during a trip to Canada by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, accompanied by the CEOs of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Uniper UN01.DE and Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE.

"This is an important step not only to strengthen our bilateral economic relations, but also for a future-oriented and sustainable energy supply," Scholz said in a statement.

The MoU come ahead of the planned signing of a joint declaration between Canada and Germany to establish a bilateral hydrogen alliance later on Tuesday.

The ammonia will come from EverWind's planned Point Tupper facility, which is expected to start commercial operation in early 2025. Green ammonia, produced via renewable energy, can be either used in its gas form or be turned into green hydrogen to power the local economy.

Uniper said once agreed, the deliveries "will facilitate decarbonization across Germany and other European countries while reducing Germany's dependence on fossil fuel-based products from Russia".

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.