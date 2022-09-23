Germany's two-year yield touches 2008 high after UK economic plans

By Yoruk Bahceli and Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Germany's two-year yield reached the highest since 2008 on Friday as economic plans revealed by the British government led to jumps in gilt yields and dragged on wider euro zone bond prices.

Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced historic tax cuts and household support measures that will see Britain borrow an additional 72 billion pounds for this financial year.

British government bond yields jumped nearly 50 basis points (bps), the biggest daily rise in over 30 years for some maturities.

With developed market bond often moving in tandem, euro zone bond yields reversed an earlier fall. Germany's two-year yield rose as much as 15 bps on the day, rising above 2% for the first time since late 2008.DE2YT=RR

Its 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose to 2.113%, the highest since 2011. DE10YT=RR

"Today's rise in yields started with gilts, whose rates are currently jumping by more than 40 bps. Some correlation between UK and euro zone bond prices is still in place," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

Bond yields rose more after a Reuters report said the European Central Bank was seeking to change the terms of its TLTRO loans to reduce the payout to banks.

The rise in German yields follows big jumps earlier this week on the back of rising expectations for ECB rate hikes.

Two-year yields, sensitive to interest rate expectations, were set to end the week 44 bps higher, the biggest weekly rise since 1990.

The market continues to price-in 70 bps of hikes in October and another 65 bps in December. On Friday it ramped up where rates are seen peaking to around 3.25% in late 2023, compared with around 2.7% a week ago. EUESTECBF=ICAP

Earlier on Friday, euro zone bond yields had fallen sharply after S&P Global's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index for Germany, which tracks both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 45.9 in September from 46.9 in August and came in below a consensus of 46.0, while the services reading came in even further below the consensus.

Activity in France, however, came in better than expected. The euro zone reading confirmed a downturn in activity across the bloc, which is likely entering a recession.

The focus was also on Italy, ahead of elections on Sunday, expected to be won by a right-wing alliance.

Italian 10-year yields jumped 17 bps to the highest since 2013 at 4.367%, while the closely-watched spread to Germany widened to 225 bps, having neared the lowest since mid-August earlier. DE10IT10=RR

Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said Italian bonds have performed well relative to Bunds in recent sessions ahead of Sunday's Italian parliamentary election.

"As even (frontrunner Giorgia Meloni) has said they want to respect the EU budget rules and there has been no mentioning of the ITexit, rates markets have recently not given it much attention," he said, referring to the risk Italy might leave the European Union.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Frank Jack Daniel)

