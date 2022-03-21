Germany's TRIMET to reduce aluminium output further in Essen

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Germany-based TRIMET will over coming weeks cut aluminium production at its Essen facility by 50% because of higher energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, the company said on Monday.

Before electricity prices jumped in Europe last year, power accounted for about 40% of smelting costs. That figure is now substantially higher.

"Due to persistently high electricity prices, TRIMET has already significantly reduced primary aluminium production at the Hütten sites in Essen, Hamburg and Voerde in October 2021," Trimet said.

"The further rise in energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine has dramatically worsened the situation ... if the phase of persistently high energy prices continues, the production of aluminium in Germany would be endangered," it said.

Trimet's Essen operation has capacity to produce 165,000 tonnes of primary aluminium annually, Hamburg has capacity of 135,000 tonnes and Voerde has capacity of 95,000 tonnes.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 hit a record high of $4,073.50 a tonne on March 7 on worries about supplies and larger shortages than previously expected.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Edmund Blair)

