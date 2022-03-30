Germany's TES accelerates plan for gas import terminal

By 2027, it could handle volumes of 25 terawatt hours (TWh), TES Chief Operational Officer Otto Waterlander said, rising to 10 times that by 2045 with investment of 25 billion euros ($28 billion).

Green methane can be produced from CO2 when it is combined with hydrogen made using renewable power. The methane can be used as a green gas itself or converted back into hydrogen, with any CO2 recaptured, as TES plans to do, in a closed-loop system.

TES, backed by Switzerland's Varo and other energy investors, aims to make methane by using mainly solar power in Gulf, North Africa, North America and Mexico.

The company will develop a terminal with storage tanks, ship berths and a power plant. German energy firm E.ON EONGn.DE will be a commercial partner in helping build a supply chain.

Several initiatives to import LNG and clean gases have gathered momentum in recent weeks as Germany accelerates efforts to shift away from Russian natural gas supplies and speed up its green transition .

