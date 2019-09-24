Germany's TeamViewer valued at 5.25 bln euros in IPO

German software company TeamViewer priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at 26.25 euros per share, valuing the connectivity specialist at 5.25 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in Europe's biggest stock market listing this year.

The float marks a rare tech success story on a Frankfurt market heavy with industrial and auto stocks. It is also delivering a bonanza for Permira PERM.UL, the private equity investor that bought TeamViewer for 870 million euros in 2014.

Pricing was near the top end of a range set before a two-week roadshow to market the deal to investors. Permira is selling a 42% stake in TeamViewer, including over-allotment options, and will retain the remaining 58%.

That generated total proceeds of 2.21 billion euros for Permira - more than the 2 billion euros raised when Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI floated in Milan this April.

Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will begin on Wednesday.

