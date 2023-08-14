Germany's Synlab agrees to sell vet business to Mars

Aug 14 (Reuters) - German medical diagnostics provider Synlab SYAB.DE on Monday said it has agreed to sell its veterinary business to the privately owned U.S. confectionary and pet food giant Mars Inc.

Synlab has not revealed the deal's value but said the vet branch has accounted for less than 1% of total group revenue in 2022.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sich_11;))

