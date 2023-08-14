News & Insights

US Markets

Germany's Synlab agrees to sell vet business to Mars

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

August 14, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - German medical diagnostics provider Synlab SYAB.DE on Monday said it has agreed to sell its veterinary business to the privately owned U.S. confectionary and pet food giant Mars Inc.

Synlab has not revealed the deal's value but said the vet branch has accounted for less than 1% of total group revenue in 2022.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sich_11;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.