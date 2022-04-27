Germany's Symrise reports Q1 sales growth on high demand

German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise posted an increase in sales for the first quarter in line with expectations on Wednesday, citing ongoing high demand and currency effects.

First-quarter revenue rose 14.9% in reporting currency to 1.09 billion euros ($1.17 billion), compared with an average of 1.06 billion forecast by analysts in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8940 euros)

