Germany's Symrise reports Q1 sales growth on high demand

April 27 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE posted an increase in sales for the first quarter in line with expectations on Wednesday, citing ongoing high demand and currency effects.

First-quarter revenue rose 14.9% in reporting currency to 1.09 billion euros ($1.17 billion), compared with an average of 1.06 billion forecast by analysts in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8940 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

