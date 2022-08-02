Germany's Symrise raises sales outlook on increased demand

Contributors
Jagoda Darlak Reuters
David Latona Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise forecast faster full-year sales growth on Tuesday, citing increased demand, particularly for applications for cosmetics, fine fragrances and pet food.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE forecast faster full-year sales growth on Tuesday, citing increased demand, particularly for applications for cosmetics, fine fragrances and pet food.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, now targets organic sales growth significantly above 7% for the full year, compared with 5% to 7% growth it had forecast in March.

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and David Latona in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((jagoda.darlak@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters