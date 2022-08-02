Germany's Symrise raises sales outlook on increased demand

Aug 2 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE forecast faster full-year sales growth on Tuesday, citing increased demand, particularly for applications for cosmetics, fine fragrances and pet food.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, now targets organic sales growth significantly above 7% for the full year, compared with 5% to 7% growth it had forecast in March.

