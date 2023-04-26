Germany's Symrise Q1 sales rise as demand stays strong

April 26 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE on Wednesday posted a jump in first-quarter sales broadly in line with forecasts, citing robust demand across the board.

January-March revenue rose 12.8% in reporting currency to 1.23 billion euros ($1.35 billion), a touch above analysts' average forecast of 1.22 billion in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

