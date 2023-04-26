News & Insights

Germany's Symrise Q1 sales rise as demand stays strong

April 26, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Jagoda Darlak and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE on Wednesday posted a jump in first-quarter sales broadly in line with forecasts, citing robust demand across the board.

January-March revenue rose 12.8% in reporting currency to 1.23 billion euros ($1.35 billion), a touch above analysts' average forecast of 1.22 billion in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((jagoda.darlak@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.