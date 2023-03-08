Germany's Symrise forecasts stable profit margin for 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

March 08, 2023 — 01:39 am EST

Written by Jagoda Darlak and Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE on Wednesday forecast a stable core profit margin for 2023, slightly below market expectations, after it confirmed its preliminary full-year earnings and sales.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, expects its core profit (EBITDA) margin to reach 20% this year, in line with the 20.0% it reported for 2022 and below analysts' average estimate of 20.4% in a company-provided poll.

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((jagoda.darlak@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.