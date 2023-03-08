Germany's Symrise forecasts stable profit margin for 2023

March 8 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise SY1G.DE on Wednesday forecast a stable core profit margin for 2023, slightly below market expectations, after it confirmed its preliminary full-year earnings and sales.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, expects its core profit (EBITDA) margin to reach 20% this year, in line with the 20.0% it reported for 2022 and below analysts' average estimate of 20.4% in a company-provided poll.

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

