Germany's Summit Properties sells part of domestic portfolio for $1.22 bln

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
German commercial real estate firm Summit Properties Ltd said on Tuesday it had sold a portion of its German portfolio to an international fund for 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion).

The company, which recently purchased U.S. properties focused on residential properties for rent in New York City, said it would also pursue "acquisitions of retail properties with attractive yields".

($1 = 0.8183 euros)

