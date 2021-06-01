Germany's Summit Properties sells part of domestic portfolio for $1.22 bln

June 1 (Reuters) - German commercial real estate firm Summit Properties Ltd said on Tuesday it had sold a portion of its German portfolio to an international fund for 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion).

The company, which recently purchased U.S. properties focused on residential properties for rent in New York City, said it would also pursue "acquisitions of retail properties with attractive yields".

($1 = 0.8183 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.