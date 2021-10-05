Germany's Stolberg lead plant yet to set reopening date as clean-up nears end

HAMBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The initial clean-up of German lead plant Berzelius Stolberg is almost finished after it suffered heavy damage during floods this summer, but no date is yet available for production to resume, the company said on Tuesday.

Berzelius Stolberg is part of the Ecobat group, and was among several plants hit by massive flooding in west and south Germany in July.

"Cleanup efforts are nearing completion and we continue to work on the detailed specification of the damage assessment and the rebuild planning for the ERS (Ecobat Resources Stolberg) facility," said Sebastian Rudow, managing director of Ecobat Resources Germany.

"Re-opening remains our goal and we hope to be able to share a more specific update on timing in the coming weeks."

A source with direct knowledge said the plant would not open before the end of this year. Asked about this, Rudow said: "We can’t provide further detail on timing at this stage."

The Berzelius Stolberg smelter supplies European battery producers with lead and has a capacity of about 155,000 tonnes, according to its website. Force majeure was declared on contracts in July.

Tight supplies have pushed up physical premiums and prices for lead in Europe and the United States, and market sources say a lack of metal from Stolberg could see some consumers scrambling for supplies.

Among other plants affected by the floods, copper producer Aurubis AG NAFG.DE said on Sept. 20 its nearby Stolberg copper products facility will resume production in November.

(Reporting by Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Pratima Desai and Jan Harvey)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.