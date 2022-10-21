Germany's Steag details return of coal plants to power market

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Steag gave details on Friday about the return and operation of 2,500 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired power station capacity to the wholesale market to help boost energy supplies this winter.

The extra capacity will help offset sky-high prices amid concerns about the availability of fuel exports from Russia. EL/DENG/EU

Steag said the 726 megawatt (MW) Bexbach coal-to-power plant would return to operation from a grid reserve status on Oct. 28, and the 656 MW Weiher would return on Oct. 31, detailing plans already foreshadowed on Sept. 27.

Both sites are in Germany's southwestern Saarland state and can together supply four million households with power.

In addition, Steag's 717 MW Bergkamen plant in the Ruhr region and two more Saarland plants, MKV and HKV at Voelklingen-Fenne with a joint capacity of 390 MW, will remain in the market, having previously been earmarked for closure on Oct. 31.

Steag said it had informed the federal network regulatory agency, power transmission grid company Amprion RWEG.DE and the EEX DB1Gn.DE power exchange of its intentions.

"We can make a significant contribution to saving natural gas in the current crisis and thus contribute to avoiding a real gas emergency situation," said board chairman Andreas Reichel.

The total power capacity is equivalent to just under 4% of German power generation in 2021 and to one third of electricity generated from natural gas last year, Steag said.

Steps to ensure coal feedstock have been taken and transport options, including rail and barge transports, have been arranged, it added.

Sector peers Uniper UN01.DE and RWE have also resurrected coal capacity or are planning to do so.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)

